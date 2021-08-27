Half a million more may flee Afghanistan, says UNHCR
The number would add to the 2.2 million Afghans who already are registered as refugees abroad
The UN refugee agency is gearing up for as many as half a million people or more to flee from Afghanistan in a “worse-case scenario” in the coming months.
The UNHCR said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last week “remains uncertain and may evolve rapidly,” with up to 515,000 new refugees fleeing.
The agency said that would add to the 2.2 million Afghans who already are registered as refugees abroad — nearly all of them in Pakistan and Iran.
“The upsurge of violence across the country and the fall of the elected government may have a serious impact on civilians and cause further displacement,” the UNHCR said.
The agency cited estimates that 558,000 people have been internally displaced within Afghanistan due to armed conflict this year alone — four in five of them women and children. “The UNHCR estimates that the number of displaced will rise, both internally and across border,” it said.
Najeeba Wazedafost, CEO of the Asia Pacific Refugee Network, in an online UNHCR news conference on Friday, warned of “coming darkness” in Afghanistan amid a “tragically intertwined series of crises”.
The UN agency is seeking nearly $300 million for its response plan for inter-agency requirements.
-
Football
Khalida Popal working tirelessly to evacuate...
We are trying to get more players out of Afghanistan, she said READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US forces on alert for more attacks in Kabul as...
Commanders watching for more attacks, including possible rockets or... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
16 killed, several missing in Pakistan factory...
More than 25 labourers were inside the factory in a Karachi... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to co-produce TV series on...
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says both countries will ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s...
Dubai Ruler posts inspirational video ahead of Emirati Women’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE firms push vaccinated staff to get booster...
Public and private firms adopt stricter measures to tackle the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
16 killed, several missing in Pakistan factory...
More than 25 labourers were inside the factory in a Karachi... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Start-up of Unit 2 of Barakah Plant completed
The milestone highlights efforts to decarbonize the country's energy... READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school