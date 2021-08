Haiti quake death toll rises to 227

Filed on August 15, 2021 | Last updated on August 15, 2021 at 12.08 am

Hundreds more injured and missing.

The death toll from an earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has jumped to 227, the country's civil protection agency said, having initially reported 29 deaths.

"The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 227, including 158 in the south," near the epicenter of the quake, the agency posted on Twitter, adding that hundreds more were injured and missing.