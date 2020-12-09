Gujarat: Fire erupts at chemical factory in India's Ahmedabad
More than 20 fire tenders arrived to douse the flames.
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva area in the early hours of Wednesday.
More than 20 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vatva area of Ahmedabad; more than 20 fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/hgHFvsXKM2— MiniNagrare (@MiniforIYC) December 8, 2020
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited, according to India's Asian News International (ANI) agency.
In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Bapunagar area.
Fire officer Rajesh Bhatt informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.
