Gujarat: Fire erupts at chemical factory in India's Ahmedabad

More than 20 fire tenders arrived to douse the flames.

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva area in the early hours of Wednesday.

More than 20 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited, according to India's Asian News International (ANI) agency.

In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Bapunagar area.

Fire officer Rajesh Bhatt informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.