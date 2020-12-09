Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Gujarat: Fire erupts at chemical factory in India's Ahmedabad

ANI/Dubai
Filed on December 9, 2020
Photo: ANI

More than 20 fire tenders arrived to douse the flames.

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva area in the early hours of Wednesday.

More than 20 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited, according to India's Asian News International (ANI) agency.

In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Bapunagar area.

Fire officer Rajesh Bhatt informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20190502&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=190509891&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 