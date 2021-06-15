Groom fumbles with Urdu words, marriage called off
The couple had met on a social media platform.
His inability to pronounce Urdu words correctly cost him his marriage.
A man masquerading as a Muslim to marry a girl was caught and handed over to the police when he failed to pronounce Urdu words correctly during the marriage.
The incident took place in Kolhui police station area in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.
The accused, who belongs to Siddhartha Nagar, was in a relationship with a girl from the Kolhui area. They met online on a social media platform.
The girl knew that the boy was not a Muslim but she decided not to reveal the same to her family, and persuaded him to marry her according to Muslim customs.
During the marriage, the groom could not pronounce some Urdu words correctly and this made the girl's family suspicious.
When the groom fumbled over Urdu words, the girl's family checked his PAN card and his true identity was revealed.
The bride's family and the villagers caught hold of the accused and his friends while they were trying to flee. After this, he was handed over to the police.
The marriage has been called off for now.
Inspector in charge, Dilip Shukla, said that the groom and the bride were brought to the police station and were being interrogated. The girl has admitted that she was aware of the boy's religion.
He said the further action would be decided later.
-
Rest of Asia
Plane suffers tyre burst while landing, all...
The aircraft underwent a detailed security check at the airport after ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Groom fumbles with Urdu words, marriage called off
The couple had met on a social media platform. READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Video: Kirron Kher, fighting cancer, thanks fans...
Husband Anupam also wished Kirron on his Instagram page. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Exclusive: We cannot lower the guard and succumb...
'Robust, seamless and community-driven vaccination campaigns is the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Emirates airline reports Dh20.3 billion...
The Group’s revenue was Dh35.6 billion ($9.7 billion), a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Phone scam victim to get almost Dh100,000...
The men had claimed to be employees of a local bank who wanted to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated for jobs in ...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules