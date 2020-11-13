Gritty woman gets man arrested for flashing

Woman posted photos on social media to raise her voice as law grey area over such cases.

A woman from Bengaluru, who had to go through a horrifying experience after a man flashed at her from the terrace of a building, got the culprit arrested on Wednesday.

A resident of Koramangala, the woman took to Instagram on Tuesday to post snaps of the man flashing at her on November 8.

The man lives just two blocks away from her apartment, and since the buildings are close to each other she got a clear view of the pervert and took photos of him.

"I moved into this apartment one month ago. His house is not very far from mine. He stood there staring at me for an hour, which made me very uncomfortable. The first thought in my head was to not stay silent. The second thought was of fear because he knew which building I was living in. So I yelled at him and used abusive words. Immediately, his pants dropped and he gave me a disgusting smile while he flashed at me," she posted on her Instagram account.

She threatened the man that she would take pictures of him, but as soon as she brought out a camera, the man pulled up his pants and stood there watching her.

Initially, the woman was sceptical about calling the police and decided to contact women helplines. She tried calling Vanitha Sahayavani, 1091, and National Commission For Women (NCW) but they were not reachable. Finally, she contacted the police and got the pervert arrested. However, the police let him off after giving him a stern warning.

In another post, she said that first she earlier had informed her landlord about the incident, who advised her to approach the police. She shared her traumatic experience on social media seeking help from friends, activists, NGOs and lawyers.

Her social media post began with the question - "Is flashing an offence in India?"

She added that while the law is still in a grey area (over such cases), she wanted to raise her voice against the accused and get him punished.

"So I called the police on November 9. From Koramangala police station, I was connected to the Viveknagar police station. The man was identified and arrested. I was also escorted to the station for filing my complaint," she said.

The following day, the police informed the woman that they would have to let off the man with a strict warning. Her next resort was to approach a lawyer but knowing that it would be a long, tedious process, she decided not to put herself through that ordeal.

A senior police officer told IANS that it wouldn't be easy for any single woman to take such a case to a logical end and as a result of this, the police's hands are also tied. "We cannot act on our own unless the victim chooses to take the matter to a logical end," he said.