Girl refuses to marry after groom chews tobacco at wedding
This is the second such incident within one week in Uttar Pradesh.
After a bride in Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh turned away the groom because he came drunk, another bride in Ballia district refused to marry the groom because he chewed 'gutka'.
Maniyar police station official, Shailendra Singh, said that the bride, hailing from Mishrauli village, was to get married to the man from Khejuri village on June 5.
However, when the groom arrived with the marriage procession, the bride saw that he was chewing 'gutka'.
She then refused to get married and the wedding was called off.
After hours of persuasion, when the bride refused to relent, the wedding was called off and the families decided to return the gifts they had earlier received from each other.
This is the second such incident within one week in Uttar Pradesh.
Last week, a bride in Pratapgarh district had refused to get married after the groom arrived drunk and started forcing her to dance with him.
As the situation took an ugly turn, the police was called in and it was on their intervention that the groom's family agreed to return the dowry gifts.
-
Business
Remit Now: Indian rupee slips below 73 against US ...
Most Asian currencies started stronger against the dollar on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Goa hospitals delay Covid death reports;...
Up to 72 deaths reported over the past two days READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Girl writes letter to Supreme Court; chief ...
Chief Justice N.V. Ramana lauds fifth grade student for keeping track ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Govt orders 440 million doses of...
740 million doses have been secured for use from August onwards READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Latest Covid safety rules as restrictions...
The rules include mandatory mask use, adequate social distancing and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Fire breaks out in Deira tower, residents...
The blaze had reportedly broken out in the 14th floor. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Caught with marijuana, man claims bags had...
Customs officers noticed items of suspicious density while scanning... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 'Brain-reading' device helps police nab...
All the suspects had confessed to beating up the victim, but denied... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year