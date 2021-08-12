Germany tells its citizens to leave Afghanistan
Defence minister rejects calls for Berlin to send soldiers back to Afghanistan
Germany urged its citizens on Thursday to leave Afghanistan on scheduled flights as soon as they can due to the deteriorating security situation.
Taliban fighters captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150km of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the group ruled out sharing power with the government based there.
The speed and violence of the Taliban advance has sparked anger among many Afghans over US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops and leave the government to fight alone.
“German nationals on the ground are strongly urged to take opportunities to leave the country on scheduled flights as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said on its website.
The defence minister on Monday rejected calls for Berlin to send soldiers back to Afghanistan after the insurgents took Kunduz, the city where German troops were deployed for a decade.
Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, and lost more troops in combat in Kunduz than anywhere else since World War Two.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid booster shots not currently needed: UK vax...
No evidence yet of an increase in severe disease or deaths among the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence
Government has submitted a proposal. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Russia detains head of hypersonics research...
Russia's Federal Security Service identified him as Alexander Kuranov. READ MORE
-
News
India's 75th Independence Day: Dubai student...
The Year 3 student, with the help of friends, will be launching a... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan promotes cycling on Youth Day
Dubai Crown Prince encourages youth to practise the sport in Dubai's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Updated travel guidelines...
Air India Express specifies documents eligible passengers to UAE must ... READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: Almost quarter million Israelis...
Eitan Na'eh, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Israel, explains... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Kids must take PCR test every 2 weeks
All students aged 12 and above are required to show a negative result ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: 15-day grace period for Etisalat bill payments