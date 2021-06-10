Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi declared 'prohibited immigrant' by Dominica

The diamantaire is wanted in connection with a major banking scam in India

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has been declared a “prohibited immigrant” by Dominica on Thursday after being charged with illegal entry by the police.

According to the Hindustan Times, Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had said last week that Choksi had legally entered the country, making it impossible for the police to arrest him.

In a notice issued by Dominica's Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs, the diamantaire was declared a prohibited immigrant on May 25. The ministry also directed the police to "remove him from the Commonwealth of Dominica" in keeping with the procedure laid out in Section 5(1) (1) of the Immigration and Passport Act.

A separate notice sent on the same day informed Choksi that he was "not permitted to enter Dominica". The notice further said that the police have been instructed "to take all the necessary actions to have you repatriated".

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been a citizen since 2018, on May 23 which sparked a massive manhunt. He was captured in Dominica on May 26 and his lawyers have claimed that he had been kidnapped.