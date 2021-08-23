Rest of Asia
France says time needed beyond Aug. 31 for Afghan evacuations

Agencies/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 23, 2021
Evacuees line up to board buses during an evacuation at Kabul airport. — Reuters

French foreign minister says more time is needed to complete the current operations


France’s foreign minister said on Monday more time was needed beyond August 31 to complete evacuations from Afghanistan.

“We are concerned about the August 31 deadline set by the United States. More time is needed to complete the current operations,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said. He was speaking to reporters at Al Dhafra air base, where France has set up an air bridge for people evacuated from Kabul.




