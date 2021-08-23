France says time needed beyond Aug. 31 for Afghan evacuations

French foreign minister says more time is needed to complete the current operations

France’s foreign minister said on Monday more time was needed beyond August 31 to complete evacuations from Afghanistan.

“We are concerned about the August 31 deadline set by the United States. More time is needed to complete the current operations,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said. He was speaking to reporters at Al Dhafra air base, where France has set up an air bridge for people evacuated from Kabul.