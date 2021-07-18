Four shot outside US baseball stadium
Fans and players scrambled for cover at the sound of gunfire at the Washington venue.
Some fans and players scrambled for cover at a professional baseball game in Washington on Saturday night as the sound of gunfire filled the stadium, and police later said four people had been shot outside.
It was not clear to fans initially if the shooting was inside the complex. Videos of the incident shared on social media showed some fans crowding into the third-base dugout.
The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of the ballpark.
It later said in a follow-up tweet that "two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds."
The Washington Post reported that a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the back, with wounds not said to be life-threatening, citing the police.
A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended as a result of the shooting. Play is expected to resume on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled game.
The shooting occurred in the sixth inning.
-
Rest of Asia
Four shot outside US baseball stadium
Fans and players scrambled for cover at the sound of gunfire at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: 2 athletes test positive in Tokyo...
The revelation comes a day after the first person in the facility was ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 11 killed in wall collapse in Mumbai...
Three people also killed in building collapse, as rescue operations... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: UK adults offered vaccine ahead of...
The country is set to lift coronavirus restrictions in England on... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Tickets go on sale today
Ticket prices start from Dh95 for a day and go up to Dh495 for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Traffic jam on Mohammed Bin...
Dubai Police have advised motorists to take caution. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: How residents plan to spend days off ...
Some expats will remain busy entertaining others. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: Pacquiao ousted as ruling party...
The senator and boxing star was mulling a presidential bid. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages