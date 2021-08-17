Former US President Bush expresses 'deep sadness' over Afghanistan situation

'Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much'

Former US President George Bush said he and former First Lady Laura Bush feel "deep sadness" over the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

“Laura and I, along with the team at the Bush Center, stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance in this time of need. Let us all resolve to be united in saving lives and praying for the people of Afghanistan.” - President and Mrs. @laurawbush — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) August 17, 2021

"Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much," the former president said in a statement issued late on Monday.