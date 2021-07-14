Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain passes away

Web Report/Karachi
Filed on July 14, 2021
Reuters

Hussain had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pakistan.


Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to a report on Geo TV, the news of his death was confirmed by his son Arsalan Mamnoon.

Hussain had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pakistan.

Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who served from 2013 to 2018 during the tenure of the PML-N.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/former-pakistan-president-mamnoon-hussain-passes-away macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 