Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain passes away
Hussain had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pakistan.
Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away at a private hospital in Karachi.
My deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss.— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021
According to a report on Geo TV, the news of his death was confirmed by his son Arsalan Mamnoon.
Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who served from 2013 to 2018 during the tenure of the PML-N.
