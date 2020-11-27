Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally detained yet again'
The PDP leader also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she has been “illegally detained yet again”. She also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest.
Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.
“Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mufti said in a tweet.
“Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she added.
Waheed is the youth wing president of PDP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit.
The PDP leader said that she will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today.
“Im going to hold a press conference at 3:00 pm today & will brief the press on various issues. Request media to kindly come,” she said.
Mehbooba Mufti had earlier slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said she will only raise the tricolour when the “flag of Jammu and Kashmir” is brought back.
-
Rest of Asia
Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally...
The PDP leader also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes in ...
A search operation by air and surface units is in progress to find... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Shocking video shows stray dog nibbling at girl's ...
The disturbing incident took place after the girl was brought to the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Five girls injured in celebratory firing during...
According to the police, an unknown person probably from the groom's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews