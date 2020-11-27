Five girls injured in celebratory firing during wedding
According to the police, an unknown person probably from the groom's side opened fire while he was drunk during a wedding.
Five girls sustained injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding in the Sohna area here, the police said on Thursday.
According to the police, an unknown person probably from the groom's side opened fire while he was drunk during a wedding in Kharoda village here on Wednesday evening which injured five girls.
The victims have been identified as Pooja, Kanishka, Kavita, Tannu and Komal. All the girls are aged between 7 to 10 years. Reportedly one of the girls has lost her eyesight and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, while the other four girls have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi and are undergoing treatment.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said a case has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station on the complaint of Lalit and started the investigation.
