Five girls injured in celebratory firing during wedding

IANS/Gurugram
Filed on November 27, 2020

According to the police, an unknown person probably from the groom's side opened fire while he was drunk during a wedding.

Five girls sustained injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding in the Sohna area here, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an unknown person probably from the groom's side opened fire while he was drunk during a wedding in Kharoda village here on Wednesday evening which injured five girls.

The victims have been identified as Pooja, Kanishka, Kavita, Tannu and Komal. All the girls are aged between 7 to 10 years. Reportedly one of the girls has lost her eyesight and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, while the other four girls have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi and are undergoing treatment.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said a case has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station on the complaint of Lalit and started the investigation.




