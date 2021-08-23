Fire erupts after explosion at oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
At least five people were injured in the blaze.
A fire broke out on Sunday at an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), injuring at least five people, the Mexican state oil and gas firm said.
The blaze, which occurred at the E-Ku-A2 platform at Pemex's Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field in the Bay of Campeche, was brought under control around 4.30 p.m. (2130 GMT), Pemex said in a statement.
The injured were being treated for burns in hospitals, and the cause of the fire would be investigated, Pemex said.
The platform was in operation when the blaze started and workers were evacuated, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Peter Cooney)
-
Rest of Asia
Fire erupts after explosion at oil platform in...
At least five people were injured in the blaze. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US: 22 dead, many missing after Tennessee floods
Fatalities included twin babies who were swept from their... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: China reports no new local cases for...
The news offers a sign that the country's current outbreak, which... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Biden hopes to end Afghan airlift by August 31
The US President said he was aiming to complete the task by August 31,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of...
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are ... READ MORE
-
News
4 on trial for stealing licence plates to sell to ...
Criminal court orders them to remain in custody pending the case. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US: 22 dead, many missing after Tennessee floods
Fatalities include twin babies who were swept from their... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,...
The new positions include multiple roles such as accountant and... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse