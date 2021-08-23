Fire erupts after explosion at oil platform in Gulf of Mexico

At least five people were injured in the blaze.

A fire broke out on Sunday at an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), injuring at least five people, the Mexican state oil and gas firm said.

The blaze, which occurred at the E-Ku-A2 platform at Pemex's Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field in the Bay of Campeche, was brought under control around 4.30 p.m. (2130 GMT), Pemex said in a statement.

The injured were being treated for burns in hospitals, and the cause of the fire would be investigated, Pemex said.

The platform was in operation when the blaze started and workers were evacuated, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Peter Cooney)