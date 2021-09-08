Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills at least 40: Official
'The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people'
A fire tore through an overcrowded block in a jail in Indonesia's Banten province in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens, a government spokeswoman and media reports said.
The fire, which broke out at 1am to 2am at the Tangerang Prison Block C, had been extinguished and authorities were still evacuating the facility, said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry.
"The cause is under investigation," she said.
The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said.
She did not say how many people were present when the fire broke out, but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.
The prison in Tangerang, an industrial and manufacturing hub near Jakarta, housed more than 2,000 inmates, far more than its 600 people capacity, according to government data as of September.
Kompas TV showed footage of firefighters trying to put out huge flames from the top of a building. The broadcaster reported 41 people had died and 8 had been seriously injured.
"The initial suspicion is this was because of an electrical short circuit," police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV, which cited a police report saying that 73 people also had light injuries.
-
Rest of Asia
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills at...
'The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and... READ MORE
-
Americas
More deaths from 9/11-linked illnesses than in...
Nearly 3,900 claims were filed on behalf of someone who is alleged to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain authorises booster shots for...
There are no solid data available to recommend administering booster... READ MORE
-
Americas
16 patients die in flood-hit Mexican hospital
Facility in state of Hidalgo was inundated after a river overflowed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has highest percentage of fully vaccinated...
The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and...
Decision was based on the Kingdom's evaluation of the current Covid... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
The actor took to social media to share the painful news on Wednesday ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Who are the key figures in the new Afghan...
The new government is lead by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased