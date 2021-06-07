Fire at Indian chemical factory kills at least 18

The fire was at a Pune-based plant where chemical manufacturer SVS Aqua Technologies makes products including hand sanitizers

Eighteen people were killed in a fire on Monday at a chemical factory in the western Indian city of Pune, the police said.

The police said 20 people had survived the blaze and the charred bodies of all those killed had been recovered. An inquiry has been ordered by the district administration.

The fire was at a plant where chemical manufacturer SVS Aqua Technologies makes products including hand sanitizers, local media reported.

Footage shared on social media showed a thick plume of smoke billowing out as fire crews fought the blaze.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter. His office said the next of kin of those killed would receive Rs200,000 ($2,750) from a relief fund, and people who were injured would receive Rs50,000. Aqua Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.