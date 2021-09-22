Failure to form inclusive govt may lead to Afghan civil war: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Pakistan PM wants Taliban to form a government that respect human rights
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed that failure to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan may lead to civil war in the country.
He also reiterated the Taliban to form a government that respect human rights, and ensure Afghanistan’s soil is not used to house terrorists that could be a threat to security, reported Geo News.
“If they do not include all the factions [in the government] sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry,” Khan said during an interview with UK media.
The prime minister also said that eventually Afghan women would "assert their rights". When asked how much time that would require, he said: "A year, two years, three years."
"It's just too early to say anything because it's barely been a month, and after 20 years of civil war, they (the Taliban) have come into power," the prime minister said in the report.
-
Rest of Asia
Failure to form inclusive govt may lead to Afghan ...
Pakistan PM wants Taliban to form a government that respect human... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban name Afghan UN envoy, seek to speak to...
UN acceptance of Taliban's ambassador an important step in the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter jail term at...
The 71-year-old Venezuelan militant has been behind bars in France... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Willie Garson of Sex and the City TV series...
The actor best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s close... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road
Police urge motorists to drive with caution READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne
The quake’s epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden congratulates Trudeau on Canada election...
Trudeau's party won the federal elections, but failed to gain an... READ MORE
-
Europe
Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter jail term at...
The 71-year-old Venezuelan militant has been behind bars in France... READ MORE
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
31 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes