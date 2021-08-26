Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear: Pentagon
US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport
The US military confirmed on Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, as the US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.
Thousands of people have gathered around the airport to try to flee the country on Western airlift since the Taliban seized power earlier this month.
Western nations had warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of the massive evacuation efforts.
Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.
Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover.
“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.
(This is a breaking story. Details to follow)
-
Rest of Asia
Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties...
US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Visit visa holders from India, Pakistan can...
They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Canada halts Afghanistan evacuations as US...
Canadian military flights have evacuated about 3,700 people READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Spanish club welcome Afghan wheelchair player who ...
Bidaideak Bilbao is also trying to help other wheelchair players who... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Visit visa holders from India, Pakistan can...
They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai school closure: Parents rush for mid-term...
Prevailing uncertainty and additional costs are a cause for concern READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5
Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't ... READ MORE
-
News
Two female pilots with Dubai Police begin air...
Both pilots will be involved in search and rescue operations, among... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school