Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear: Pentagon

Agencies/Washington
Filed on August 26, 2021
US soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of Kabul airport. — AP

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport


The US military confirmed on Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, as the US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.

Thousands of people have gathered around the airport to try to flee the country on Western airlift since the Taliban seized power earlier this month.

Western nations had warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of the massive evacuation efforts.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

(This is a breaking story. Details to follow)




