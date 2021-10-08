Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say
The blast occurred in a mosque in Kunduz province.
A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.
The blast occurred in a mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the explosion.
The cause was not immediately clear.
The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Daesh affiliate, known as the Daesh in Khorasan. Daesh militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.
Daesh has also targeted Afghanistan’s minorities in attacks.
