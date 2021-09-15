Expect new era of Indian migration to GCC: Diplomat

The UAE has become a model of transparency of information and security of the terms of employment.

A ‘new era’ in the migration of Indians to and within the GCC is on the horizon, following the enhanced upskilling and new government-to-government agreements, a diplomat has said.

Speaking at Leads 2021, a two-day global thought leadership platform held in New Delhi, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary-in-charge of the Gulf, overseas Indians and consular affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the UAE has become a model of “transparency of information and security of the terms of employment”.

He said: “The integration of online migration platforms, which began with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, was later extended to other GCC countries. A new thrust was needed in skilling, involving not only the government but also the private sector. Skill-mapping and skill-matching could be captured on migration platforms to leverage advantages for our workers in a changing environment.”

Bhattacharyya pointed out that following the information revolution worldwide, it was noticed that there was an increase in demand in the Gulf for certain skills, especially in health, logistics, information technology and new industries.

“Moreover, high-tech and data services saw a boom, helping them rise up the value chain. Stakeholder consultations were enhanced for agility and efficiency to provide the right person at the right time to the right place.”

He added that following the Covid-19 pandemic, migration and mobility had to adjust to the new normal.

The senior official expressed satisfaction that through all this, Indian workers remained a preferred choice in the Gulf and Indians, too, found the GCC a “comfortable terrain”.

“The migration ecosystem of the future will be dynamic and we will have to coordinate policies with the Gulf region and new destinations.”

Bhattacharyya’s remarks acquire special significance because a new emigration bill is to be debated and approved in India’s parliament soon. “It will provide a simplified structure for transparent and dynamic interplay of all stakeholders,” he said.