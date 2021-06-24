Ex-soldier opens fire in Covid-19 field hospital
The man thought patients in the hospital, a reorganised drug rehabilitation centre, were addicts.
A former soldier fired gunshots in a coronavirus field hospital in Thailand on Thursday, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee, police said.
The suspect, 23, believed that the patients in the hospital in Pathum Thani near Bangkok were drug addicts and that he hated drug addicts, regional police chief Amphol Buarabporn told Reuters, after an initial investigation.
The field hospital was once a drug rehabilitation centre and was reorganised to treat Covid-19 patients.
Closed-circuit camera footage that circulated online showed the a man walking into a hospital in combat uniform and red beret brandishing a firearm.
Hours earlier, the suspect shot and killed a convenience store employee in Bangkok over a dispute, Amphol said.
The suspect was later arrested.
Pictures of the scene at the field hospital showed broken glass in front of an area where patients were sat in their beds.
In February last year, a soldier killed 29 people in a rare shooting spree at a Thai shopping mall while, which drew attention to treatment of junior military staff in Thailand.
-
Rest of Asia
Ex-soldier opens fire in Covid-19 field hospital
The man thought patients in the hospital, a reorganised drug... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine air force Blackhawk helicopter crashes,...
The helicopter took off from Clark in Pampanga province for the two-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
'Thappad' wins Cannes award for 'most reported...
The Taapsee Pannu-starrer made it to the Cannes Lions winners’... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indonesian cleric jailed for 4 years over lying...
He was also sentenced for holding a religious gathering and wedding... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz ...
He plans to use part of the winnings to help friends and family... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Catch last supermoon of 2021 today, 7.04pm
This June supermoon is called a ‘strawberry moon’. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Burj Khalifa lit up to mark...
The expo is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies...
The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE