Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'

AFP/Kabul
Filed on September 8, 2021
Photo: Reuters

He again denied stealing millions from the treasury


Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because he “could not make it end differently”.

In a statement on Twitter, Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.

Full statement below:




