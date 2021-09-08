Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'

He again denied stealing millions from the treasury

Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because he “could not make it end differently”.

In a statement on Twitter, Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.

DON'T MISS:

>> UAE welcomes Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on humanitarian grounds

>> Video: Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani issues video message

Full statement below: