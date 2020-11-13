Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Elon Musk calls Covid test 'bogus' after mismatch in results

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on November 13, 2020
Reuters

Tesla chief questions results after taking all fours tests on the same day.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet .




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20191230&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=191239974&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 