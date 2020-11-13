Elon Musk calls Covid test 'bogus' after mismatch in results
Tesla chief questions results after taking all fours tests on the same day.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results.
“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet .
