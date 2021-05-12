- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr: Shawwal moon sighted in UAE, Saudi Arabia
The official announcement on the beginning of Eid Al Fitr was made yesterday evening.
The Shawwal crescent was sighted in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Thursday will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
