Eid Al Fitr: Shawwal moon sighted in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 12, 2021

The official announcement on the beginning of Eid Al Fitr was made yesterday evening.


The Shawwal crescent was sighted in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Thursday will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Thursday will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.




