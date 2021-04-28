- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr: Pakistan bans inter-city travel, shuts tourist spots
Resorts, parks, restaurants, hotels and shopping malls to remain closed.
Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (CNOC) has decided to impose inter-provincial and inter-city travel ban during the Eidul Fitr holidays.
According to an Interior Ministry circular, the NCOC also decided to impose complete ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16, 2021 including Eid holidays.
The tourist resorts, public parks, restaurants and hotels in and around tourist spots as well as shopping malls would also remain closed.
The travel nodes leading to tourist spots would remain closed with special focus on Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View, beaches and Northern Areas, it added.
The NCOC directed that uninterrupted electricity supply during Eid holidays should be ensured. The locals of Gigit-Baltistan would be allowed to travel back to GB during Eid holidays.
It also called for timely issuance of Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jamma-tul-Wida and Eid prayer.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Record single-day rise of 3,60,...
Active cases rise to 16.55 per cent of the total infections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Vaccines supply delayed as...
Two Indian companies producing vaccines have told most states they... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Bangalore cases surge; shortage...
Court orders government to accommodate patients in defence forces... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli