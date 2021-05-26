- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dozens missing after Nigeria boat sinks with 160 onboard: Official
A rescue operation is underway.
Dozens of people were missing in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying around 160 passengers sank in the Niger River, a local official said.
The boat which left central Niger state was heading to northwest Kebbi state when it split and sank, Abdullahi Buhari Wara, administrative head of Ngaski district said.
“A rescue operation is underway but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered,” Wara said. “We are talking of around 140 passengers still missing.”
-
Rest of Asia
Dozens missing after Nigeria boat sinks with 160...
A rescue operation is underway. READ MORE
-
Americas
Several people killed in California rail yard...
The shooter was dead: Police READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE relations emerge stronger from...
Planeloads of medical supplies were sent from UAE to India as part of ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Belarusian plane turns back after warning about...
The pilot had received information about the airspace being blocked. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE relations emerge stronger from...
Planeloads of medical supplies were sent from UAE to India as part of ... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Supermoon sparkles in UAE sky
This full moon is the second of three supermoons in 2021. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park to close for the season on May...
The temporary closure of the facility is primarily aimed at... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid impact: More UAE universities offer...
Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board... READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa