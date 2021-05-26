Rest of Asia
Dozens missing after Nigeria boat sinks with 160 onboard: Official

AFP/Kano, Nigeria
Filed on May 26, 2021
A rescue operation is underway.


Dozens of people were missing in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying around 160 passengers sank in the Niger River, a local official said.

The boat which left central Niger state was heading to northwest Kebbi state when it split and sank, Abdullahi Buhari Wara, administrative head of Ngaski district said.

“A rescue operation is underway but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered,” Wara said. “We are talking of around 140 passengers still missing.”




