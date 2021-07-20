Dozen central Chinese cities go underwater as river banks burst
Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season.
Heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province of Henan on Tuesday, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and shutting the world-famous Shaolin Temple.
Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season.
No deaths or casualties have been reported, but the daily lives of the province’s 94 million people have been upended by transport closures.
In Henan, a major logistics hub, train services were suspended, while many highways were closed and flights delayed or cancelled.
In the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, by the banks of the Yellow River, residents waded through knee-high water to cross submerged street intersections, state television showed.
In Ruzhou, a city southwest of Zhengzhou, streets have been turned into torrents, sweeping away cars and other vehicles, footage on social media showed.
A rising Yi River also threatened to hit the Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring millennium-old Buddhist statues etched into limestone cliffs near the city of Luoyang.
Like the Longmen Grottoes, the Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng city, famous in the West for its martial arts, has been temporarily shut.
Also in Dengfeng, an aluminium alloy plant exploded on Tuesday as water from a river surged into the factory.
At least 31 large and medium-sized reservoirs in the province have exceeded their warning levels.
From Saturday to Tuesday, 3,535 weather stations in Henan saw rainfall exceed 50 mm, of which 1,614 registered levels above 100 mm and 151 above 250 mm.
The highest was in Lushan city, which saw 498 mm of rain, according to the provincial weather bureau.
“This is the heaviest rain since I was born, with so many familiar places flooded,” said an internet user in the inundated city of Gongyi on Chinese social media.
Rain is forecast to stop by Thursday.
-
Rest of Asia
Dozen central Chinese cities go underwater as...
Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit... READ MORE
-
Americas
Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos reaches...
They crossed the Karman line that marks the internationally... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indonesia extends coronavirus curbs to...
The country had imposed its strictest measures to contain the virus... READ MORE
-
Europe
When Bill Clinton preferred Indian food to tea...
He wanted to 'be a tourist', according to declassified confidential... READ MORE
-
Americas
Jeff Bezos carries out inaugural space voyage
They crossed the Karman line that marks the internationally... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light...
Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Meet the UAE babies born on Eid Al Adha...
The arrival of the newborns on an auspicious day made for double joy... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Alvir Airways to promote tourism in Pakistan
19 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages