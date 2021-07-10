Doyen of Ayurveda Dr P.K. Warrier dies at 100
Dr Warrier was the chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Kerala.
Dr P.K. Warrier, who was popular for having taken Ayurveda medicines and treatments all over the world, passed away at his residence in Kottakkal, Kerala on Saturday. He celebrated his 100th birthday on June 8.
Warrier, the managing trustee of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, was the youngest nephew of Vaidyaratnam P. S. Warrier, the founder of Arya Vaidya Sala.
As the chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, he treated several leading personalities in India, including presidents and prime ministers.
Also read: Mental health, Ayurveda and Homeopathy now part of basic insurance plan, says DHA
Apart from his research activities initiated in the fields of drug standardisation, drug development and process improvement, he authored and published several research papers on Ayurveda. He co-authored the book Indian Medicinal Plants – A Compendium of 500 Species, which details his contribution to scientific research and Ayurveda. His book titled Smrithiparvam won the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award for the best autobiography in 2009.
He is survived by son Balachandra Warrier and daughter Subhadra Ramachandran.
