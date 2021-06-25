Dowry deaths: Kerala to revise textbooks to promote gender equality

Kerala has decided to take more stringent measures to create a fair society.

School textbooks in Kerala would be revised to inculcate a culture of gender equality, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Thursday in response to the growing instances of women committing suicide due to domestic issues.

“In light of the recent horrifying incidents of domestic abuse, Kerala has decided to take more stringent measures to create a fair society,” said Vijayan. “The government and the people will stand together to end this injustice. A fair society is that which treats women and men as equals.”

To inculcate a culture of gender equality, Kerala's school text books will be revised and audited to sieve out words and phrases disparaging women. Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 24, 2021

According to Vijayan, school textbooks would be revised and audited to sieve out words and phrases disparaging women. “Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights,” he added.

‘Aparajitha,’ an online service tackling cybercrimes against women, could now be used to lodge complaints on offences against women and domestic abuse.

The death of three married women this week has resulted in outrage across the state. The suicide by Vismaya Nair, a 24-year-old Ayurveda doctor in Kollam has shocked the public. She accused her husband, Kiran Kumar, an official with the motor vehicle department, of torturing her. He has been arrested on charges relating to dowry death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Archana, 24, who got married last year, immolated herself; her parents alleged that her husband, Suresh, quarrelled with her and demanded money. In Alappuzha, Suchitra, 19, was found hanging and the police are investigating the case.

Vijayan has also directed the police to strengthen the online Domestic conflict resolution centres in all districts, which tackle atrocities against women.