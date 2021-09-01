Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Did this Pakistani restaurant just try to copy Emirates' viral Burj Khalifa shoot?

Web report/Karachi
Filed on September 1, 2021

The outlet announced the return of its rooftop dining services with a similar stunt


On August 5, Dubai-based airline Emirates put out a death-defying video showing a 'flight attendant' at the very top of the Burj Khalifa. It was their way of celebrating the UAE's move off the UK's red list.

Well, a Karachi-based restaurant seems to have found inspiration in the heights, as it took to Instagram with a video that netizens are calling uncannily similar to the recent stunt by Emirates.

Zameer Ansari - North Chapter's video shows a woman standing atop a height, holding up placards — just like in the Emirates ad. These, however, were to inform viewers of the return of the venue's rooftop dining services.

DON'T MISS:

>> Video: How Emirates pulled off a daring ad shoot at the top of the Burj Khalifa

“Since 1984, Zameer Ansari has been on the top of the BBQ league. Now we are back! At the top of North Nazimabad,” they read.

The camera then zooms out to show the woman standing atop the highest point of the building housing the restaurant before going for a bird's-eye view of the city.

Is imitation the highest form of flattery? You tell us.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210901&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210909930&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR2AMZcDSgpE2HLrGNsNEc6mhCp79iD5YI-Yi27eW0coZDzPqLVU0mtbWYQ&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 