Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Denmark, Norway shut Kabul embassies; Finland evacuates staff

AFP/Copenhagen
Filed on August 13, 2021
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul. — AP

Germany announced it was reducing its diplomatic staff in Kabul to the "absolute minimum" in the face of the Taliban offensive


Denmark and Norway will temporarily shut their Kabul embassies while Finland will evacuate up to 130 local Afghan workers, ministers from the Nordic countries said on Friday.

“The Danes in Afghanistan must leave the country immediately, the situation is very serious,” foreign minister Jeppe Kofod told a news conference, adding that all embassy employees will be evacuated and the mission will be closed temporarily.

Norway echoed the move, with foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soreide telling a news conference that evacuation will also be available “to locally employed Afghans with immediate family in Norway who wish it”.

Meanwhile Soreide’s Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto said the country’s parliament had agreed to “take in up to 130 Afghans who have worked in the service of Finland, the EU and Nato along with their families” because of “the quickly weakening security situation”.

Haavisto said Finland’s embassy would remain open for now, subject to ongoing security evaluations.

The announcements come as Washington announced on Thursday that it was sending thousands of troops to Kabul to evacuate diplomats and other nationals in the face of the Taliban’s advance into the Afghan capital.

The United Kingdom quickly followed the US lead.

On Friday, Germany announced it was reducing its diplomatic staff in Kabul to the “absolute minimum” in the face of the Taliban offensive, which is approaching the Afghan capital.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210813&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819662&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 