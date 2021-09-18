Delhi cops bust gang of cyber criminals duping people on social media
The gang created a fake profile in fictional names and details of foreign nationals on social media and got into chat with random people
Delhi Police on Friday busted a gang that allegedly trapped people on social media platforms and duped them of money on the pretext of sending gifts.
As per information shared by police, a woman named Ritu lodged a complaint in Rani Bagh police station, wherein she alleged that she got into a friendship with a person named Jeams of UK through online chatting on a social media platform.
The complainant claimed that Jeams lured her to pay his agent an amount of Rs 60,000 on the pretext of sending gifts that would require the said amount for customs clearance. However, even after she paid the sum, no goods were sent to her.
During the investigation conducted by the police, it surfaced that the complainant had transferred the amount to the account in name of a resident of the Nangloi area in Delhi named Damodar. However, upon verification, it was found that the address associated with the account was a fake one.
After conducting further investigation and on the basis of technical and human inputs, the police tracked Damodar (28) and arrested him from his residence in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Damodar’s accomplice Rehmat Khan (34) was also arrested from Bareilly.
As per the information divulged by the accused, the gang employed the strategy of creating a fake profile in fictional names and details of foreign nationals on social media and getting into a friendly chat with random people.
After a few days of chat, the accused would promise to send some gift items to the social media friend and the victim received a call from the fictitious customs clearing agent (another member of the gang) who claimed to get the gift package released if an amount of customs duty is paid.
The alleged bank account in the case was found to have had transactions of around Rs 31,20,000 from various parts of the country since July 21 and presently there was a nil balance in it. The said account was also involved in a case of Kerala and on the request of Kerala Police, it has been barred from further transactions.
Two other members of the gang and co-accused namely Riyasat and Sompal are currently absconding. Further investigation and efforts to nab the remaining accused are underway.
-
Rest of Asia
Delhi cops bust gang of cyber criminals duping...
The gang created a fake profile in fictional names and details of... READ MORE
-
Europe
France’s Notre Dame cathedral secured at...
Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK identifies case of ‘mad cow’...
Britain culled millions of cows during an epidemic of the disease in... READ MORE
-
Americas
US Capitol on high alert as pro-Trump...
Organisers of the 'Justice for J6' rally said they expected a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 471 cases, 604 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 80.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband needed for travellers in...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19