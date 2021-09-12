Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted with ace shuttler PV Sindhu

The badminton player had made history at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this year

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and the Olympics medalist PV Sindhu were spotted together at Bastian Worli restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Making a fashion statement, Sindhu wore a white dress while Deepika opted for a white puffed sleeve top with black pants. Both of them were snapped entering the restaurant together. In a video shared by a Bollywood photographer, Varinder Chawla, the actress is heard saying “Mera solo nahi, inka lo,” ( Instead of my solo picture, take hers) when asked to pose for a solo picture.

“Smashing time,” captioned Ranveer Singh on a picture of the trio shared by him on Instagram. He also shared it on his story and wrote, “Laakhon mein ek! Celebrating PV Sindhu.”

PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in women’s singles badminton at the Olympics this year, making her India’s only female athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics. She too took to social media and posted about her outing with the celebrity couple and wrote, “The smiles on our face show what a fun time we had.”

Deepika recently appeared in the popular TV show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13,’ with Farah Khan where she shared her experience battling with clinical depression. She told the host that there was a stigma around it when she was diagnosed with depression in 2014.

“My ambition in life was that if I could save just one life, then my purpose was solved. We have come a long way now,” she added.

She further said that mental health is something that you can’t forget about even after you recover.

“I have introduced some lifestyle changes now.”

On the work front, Deepika has several projects lined up, including Kabir Khan’s ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Shakun Batra’s untitled movie with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in the remake of the hit Hollywood film, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh is currently working for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen to make his TV debut by hosting Colors’s quiz show, The Big Picture.