Daesh claims attacks against Taliban in Jalalabad

AFP/Beirut
Filed on September 19, 2021
Taliban members inspect near the site of a blast in Jalalabad on September. — AFP

The group claims "three separate bomb attacks" targeting three "Taliban vehicles" in Jalalabad

Daesh-Khorasan claimed weekend attacks against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, in two statements carried by the group’s propaganda arm Amaq.

The group claimed “three separate bomb attacks” targeting three “Taliban vehicles” in Jalalabad on Saturday, and another “bomb attack” on Sunday on “a Taliban vehicle”.

The eastern city is the capital of Nangarhar province, the heartland of the Daesh group’s Afghanistan branch, rivals of the Taliban. Daesh also claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.




