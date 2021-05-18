Cyclone Tauktae: Woman narrowly escapes falling tree in heart-stopping CCTV footage

She moved away in the nick of time as a tree uprooted by the cyclone almost crashed down on her.

As Cyclone Tauktae damaged infrastructure and agriculture, left roads severely waterlogged and tore down trees along parts of India's western coast, a video has emerged of a woman running away from a falling tree just in the nick of time.

The video, filmed in Mumbai on Monday, shows a woman walking along a narrow road when a tree comes crashing in her direction. Thankfully, the woman runs away immediately and the uprooted tree falls barely inches behind her.

Mumbai has received 230mm of rainfall because of the cyclonic storm, with a weather expert claiming it to be the highest 24-hour downpour in May in the recorded history.

At least 21 people have been reported dead and 96 missing, as well as 127 reported missing after a barge disappeared, due to the cyclone that lashed western India.

While heavy rains continue to lash the region, the storm's intensity has now weakened.

Tauktae made landfall in the western state of Gujarat late on Monday.