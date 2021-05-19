- EVENTS
Cyclone Tauktae: UAE expresses solidarity with India
The cyclone struck several regions in the country and left scores of casualties
The UAE expressed its solidarity with India over the victims of the severe cyclone Tauktae, which struck several regions in the country, and left scores of casualties.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and to the families of the victims of this painful ordeal while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
