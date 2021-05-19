Rest of Asia
Cyclone Tauktae: UAE expresses solidarity with India

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 19, 2021
AFP

The cyclone struck several regions in the country and left scores of casualties


The UAE expressed its solidarity with India over the victims of the severe cyclone Tauktae, which struck several regions in the country, and left scores of casualties.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and to the families of the victims of this painful ordeal while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.




