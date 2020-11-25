Cyclone Nivar: Flights from Dubai to Chennai delayed, cancelled

All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours.

Flights to Chennai departing from the Dubai International Airport are currently suffering delays and cancellations due to the closing of the airport.

As per data available on the Dubai Airport website, two flights to Chennai – Fly Dubai’s FZ8517 and IndiGo’s 6E66 were listed as delayed.

IndIGo’s 6E 8497 which was supposed to depart from Dubai at 10.55 pm on Wednesday stands cancelled.

All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours starting from Wednesday evening due to cyclone Nivar, which is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next few hours, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on a Wednesday.

Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 (today) to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020 (tmrw).

The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approching Cyclone. @pibchennai — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 25, 2020

"Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020," announced Chennai International Airport on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

All International , Domestic & Cargo Operations will remain suspended till 0700 hrs of 26.11.2020 due to #CycloneNivar. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for update. @AAI_Official @pibchennai @MoCA_GoI — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 25, 2020

"The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone," it added.

“All International, Domestic and Cargo Operations will remain suspended till 0700 hrs of 26.11.2020 due to #CycloneNivar. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline(s) for an update,” it added.

