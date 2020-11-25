Cyclone Nivar: Flights from Dubai to Chennai delayed, cancelled
All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours.
Flights to Chennai departing from the Dubai International Airport are currently suffering delays and cancellations due to the closing of the airport.
As per data available on the Dubai Airport website, two flights to Chennai – Fly Dubai’s FZ8517 and IndiGo’s 6E66 were listed as delayed.
IndIGo’s 6E 8497 which was supposed to depart from Dubai at 10.55 pm on Wednesday stands cancelled.
All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours starting from Wednesday evening due to cyclone Nivar, which is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next few hours, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on a Wednesday.
Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 (today) to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020 (tmrw).— Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 25, 2020
The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approching Cyclone. @pibchennai
"Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020," announced Chennai International Airport on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.
All International , Domestic & Cargo Operations will remain suspended till 0700 hrs of 26.11.2020 due to #CycloneNivar. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for update. @AAI_Official @pibchennai @MoCA_GoI— Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 25, 2020
"The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone," it added.
“All International, Domestic and Cargo Operations will remain suspended till 0700 hrs of 26.11.2020 due to #CycloneNivar. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline(s) for an update,” it added.
(More details awaited)
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath ...
Sharma, who did his MBBS from Auckland and MBA from Washington, is... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cyclone Nivar: Flights from Dubai to Chennai...
All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Thousands of people evacuated as India braces for ...
Flights at Chennai Airport will remain suspended until Thursday... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Exclusive: Meet the diplomat who strived for UAE-...
Changes were taking place, but nothing could have prepared the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews