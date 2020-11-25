Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Cyclone Nivar: Flights from Dubai to Chennai delayed, cancelled

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 25, 2020
PTI

All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours.

Flights to Chennai departing from the Dubai International Airport are currently suffering delays and cancellations due to the closing of the airport.

As per data available on the Dubai Airport website, two flights to Chennai – Fly Dubai’s FZ8517 and IndiGo’s 6E66 were listed as delayed.

IndIGo’s 6E 8497 which was supposed to depart from Dubai at 10.55 pm on Wednesday stands cancelled.

All airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours starting from Wednesday evening due to cyclone Nivar, which is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next few hours, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on a Wednesday.

"Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020," announced Chennai International Airport on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone," it added.

“All International, Domestic and Cargo Operations will remain suspended till 0700 hrs of 26.11.2020 due to #CycloneNivar. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline(s) for an update,” it added.

(More details awaited)

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a keen interest in writing about issues that plague the common person and will never turn down a human interest story. She completed her Bachelor in Arts in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves travelling and Audible is her favourite mobile application. Tweet at her @wordjunkie88



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209364&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 