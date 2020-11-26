Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Airport resumes operations
Relief operations begin in the southern state as workers clear roads, debris and uprooted trees.
The Airports Authority of India announced all operations at the Chennai International Airport have resumed as of 9am IST (7.30am UAE time).
The airport had suspended all domestic, international and cargo operations from Wednesday until Thursday morning in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.
After closures that lasted 12 hours, the Airports Authority of India announced all operations at the Chennai International Airport have resumed.
A severe cyclone slammed into India’s southern coast early on Thursday, uprooting trees and power lines but there were no immediate reports of loss of life or extensive damage to property.
Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducherry in the southern state of Tamil Nadu with winds of up to 130 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Heavy rains triggered by the storm caused flooding in some streets of the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s largest city which is home to many large automobile manufacturers, according to a Reuters witness.
Post cyclone work has been started in certain areas in the southern state, including Puducherry where relief workers seen clearing debris and trees that were uprooted by the strong winds that accompanied the cyclone. Road clearing work in currently on and relief workers will be engaged throughout the day in the clean-up operations post the storm.
