Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rain in south India, several flights cancelled

December 4, 2020

Disaster relief personnel carrying out a ground assessment in view of Cyclone Burevi, in Kerala's Valiyathura on Thursday. — ANI

Meteorological experts say Burevi has weakened into a deep depression

Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression, heavy rain in south India

Cyclone Burevi is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), even as flight service remain affected in various airports in south India.

With Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala and Madurai and Tuticorn airports in Tamil Nadu remain closed on Friday, authorities announced cancellation of a number of domestic flights.

REVISED FLIGHT SCHEDULE ON 4.12.2020 IN VIEW OF @AAITVMAIRPORT CLOSURE FROM 1000-1800 HRS ON 4.12.2020 DUE TO CYCLONE BURAVI. ALL PASSENGERS ARE REQUESTED TO GET IN TOUCH AIRLINE CONCERNED FOR LATEST UPDATES @AAI_Official @aairedsr pic.twitter.com/qPYnOvpZa1 — Trivandrum Airport (@AAITVMAIRPORT) December 3, 2020

The Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. The state government, in a statement, said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state on Friday.

According to the IMD, the deep depression is about 40km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km westsouthwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.

The associated wind speed is about 50-60 gusting to 70kmph.

The Deep Depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph. It is very likely to weaken further into a Depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph).

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep today.