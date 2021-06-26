Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Indian MP falls sick after getting fake vaccine

PTI/Kolkata
Filed on June 26, 2021
PTI

Actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty was the first to speak out about the racket.


Actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Saturday fell ill, a few days after she was administered a fake Covid-19 vaccine, sources said. However, the doctor who attended to the Jadavpur MP said it was too early to link her illness with the fake jab that she had taken four days ago, they said.

Chakraborty became seriously ill at her residence in the morning and her maid called the family physician, sources close to the renowned actor said.

The actor, who has been suffering from gall bladder and liver-related problems, suffered from dehydration, stomach ache and her blood pressure count dipped, they said.

“Mimi Chakraborty's condition is now stable and she is under treatment at her home. She is also suffering from hypertension. The doctor who attended to her said her illness cannot be immediately linked to the fake vaccine as she already had a liver problem,” the sources said.

Chakraborty, whose alertness led to the busting of a fake vaccine racket organised by a conman posing as a civic official in Kolkata, was scheduled to undergo a test during the day to ascertain any possible adverse effects of the jab.

In a video message on Thursday, she had asked people not to panic.




