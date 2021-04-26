Covid in India: Modi talks to Biden, thanks for the support

Indian PM says India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of Covid-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a phone call to US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the support being provided to fight the Covid-19 situation in India.

“Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India,” Modi tweeted after the call.

The White House said Joe Biden promised emergency assistance to India during the call.

Biden “pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India” and said the United States “is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics,” the White House said.

“My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of Covid-19,” he added.

On Sunday, Biden said the US will immediately send raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.