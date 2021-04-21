Covid in India: Maharashtra tightens curbs as cases surge

The state limits office attendance to 15%, passenger capacity on buses limited to 50%

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday night issued fresh restrictions in the state to curb the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

According to a tweet by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, fresh restrictions will be imposed in the state from 8pm on April 22 to 7am on May 1. On Wednesday, the state reported 67,468 new Covid-19 cases, 568 fatalities and 54,985 discharges.

The state government ordered a reduction in the attendance in government offices to 15 per cent, except in the departments engaged in emergency services. The private offices that were allowed to function as part of the exempted category also ordered to reduce attendance from 50 per cent to 15 per cent.

New strict restrictions under #BreakTheChain



To be implemented from 22nd April 2021, 8pm onwards pic.twitter.com/ifyrcQCbnH — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2021

The offices that work for essential purposes are ordered to work at the lowest required capacity and should ensure that the attendance does not exceed 50 per cent.

Marriage ceremonies are allowed with strict restrictions, said the order, adding that they must be conducted as a single ceremony at a single hall with a maximum permitted participation of 25 people. Also, the event should not extend beyond two hours and any violators will be fined Rs50,000.

Private passenger transport can ply with 50 per cent capacity for emergency or essential services, but only within the city limits, the order added. Inter-city or inter-district travels are allowed only in case of medical emergencies, funerals or unavoidable events.

For private buses, 50 per cent seating capacity is permitted with no standing passengers.