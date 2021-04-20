Covid in India: Follow protocols to avoid lockdown, Modi tells people

In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi calls for micro containment strategy to curb the virus spread

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols to avoid another lockdown in the country.

In an address to the nation amid a huge surge in the number of Coronavirus cases and deaths, Modi put aside the rumours of a national lockdown and urged state governments to concentrate on micro containment strategy to control the spread of the disease. “This would also save the nation from going through another lockdown and financial breakdown,” the prime minister said, adding that state governments should consider lockdown as a last resort.

“I urge the youth to form small committees to ensure adherence to Covid protocols. Then we will not need restrictions to curb Covid-19, let alone lockdown," said PM Modi, adding that children have key role in convincing elders that they should not leave home without proper reasons or work.

He also assured that the country is in a better situation than 2020, as the hospitals and pharma sector are better prepared to address the requirements of the patients.

Narendra Modi added that India’s vaccine production is on the right track and the country will be able to meet the demands to address the Covid-19 crisis.

The prime minister also expressed concern over the shortage of oxygen supply in the country, but said collective work is on to address this. He congratulated the frontline workers and the entire health sector including the pharma sector for their tireless work.

Modi also addressed the concerns of migrant workers and assured them that soon, all of them will receive vaccines which would help them continue their work. He also urged migrant workers not to be panic and stay where they are at the time to avoid further spread of the disease.