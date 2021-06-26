Covid Delta Plus: India's Tamil Nadu sees first death from new variant
Nine positive cases of the new strain have been recorded in the South Indian state.
Tamil Nadu has registered its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 with a person from Madurai succumbing to it, according to the state health department.
Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said three positive cases of the new ‘Delta Plus’ variant were identified of which two have recovered. Those tested positive for the Delta Plus variant include a 32 year old nurse from Chennai and another individual from Kancheepuram district.
Covid Delta Plus: India's Maharashtra state sees first death from new variant
“After the death of the Madurai patient, the samples were collected, which confirmed that it was ‘Delta Plus’ variant,” he said.
However, the patient’s contacts have tested negative. According to the Union health ministry, after Maharashtra with the maximum of 20 cases of ‘Delta Plus’ , nine people in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the new variant as of Friday.
