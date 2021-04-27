Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Covid-19: Vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors

AP/New York
Filed on April 27, 2021
People wearing face masks walk on a New York street. — AP

The change comes as more than half of US adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine

US health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance on Tuesday. Previously the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within six feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of US adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

The CDC guidance says fully vaccinated or not, people don’t have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

Unvaccinated people should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.

The coronavirus has killed more than 570,000 people in the US, the highest death toll in the world.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/rest-of-asia/north-and-south-koreans-celebrate-reunions-across-dmz macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 