Covid-19: UK PM 'confident' about lifting restrictions by July 19

The new target date is set based on the most recent data, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he was very confident that he would be able to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on his new target date of July 19, based on the most recent data.

“I am very confident that we’ll be able to go through with step four of the roadmap on the timetable that I’ve set out with treating July 19, as I’ve said, as a terminus date,” he told broadcasters.

“I think that’s certainly what the data continues to indicate.”

Britain is looking at easing travel restrictions, including allowing those who are double vaccinated against Covid-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape, a step that indicates vaccine passports are firmly back on the agenda.

Countries in the European Union (EU) last week agreed to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel.

Britain, whose vaccination programme has seen more than half of adults receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, is now considering similar plans, the Daily Telegraph reported.