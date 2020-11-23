Covid-19: UK health minister welcomes Oxford, AstraZeneca results
Rollout of vaccine will be in new year, Matt Hancock says.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data on Monday showed that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective.
"These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca.
"We've got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: UK health minister welcomes Oxford,...
Rollout of vaccine will be in new year, Matt Hancock says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
AstraZeneca Covid vaccine 'can be 90% effective'
'Will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency' READ MORE
-
Americas
2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose,...
Police confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Russian vaccine to cost lower than Pfizer,...
Russia became the first country to give regulatory approval to a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews