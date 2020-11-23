Covid-19: UK health minister welcomes Oxford, AstraZeneca results

Rollout of vaccine will be in new year, Matt Hancock says.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data on Monday showed that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective.

"These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca.

"We've got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."