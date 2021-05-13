Covid-19: Son's farewell song to dying mum on video call moves doctors, nurses

Indian doctor's note about the incident in a Covid ward goes viral on social media

A doctor’s social media post about the farewell given to a dying mother in a Covid ward in India by her son over a video call is going viral.

Dr Dipshikha Ghosh wrote about the heart-breaking ordeal in Twitter, which was shared by thousands.

“Today, towards the end of my shift, I video-called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother,” the doctor said.

“He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

“Me and the nurses stood there. We shake our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs,” the doctor ended her series of tweets.

Thousands of netizens responded to her tweet, giving their personal experiences and praising the service of the healthcare staff.

“This tore me apart...he asked for the vitals after probably knowing that this is the final goodbye, deep in his heart there was still a flickering hope. Nobody should ever go through this,” one of the readers commented.

With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 13, 2021

“I did not have courage to read the complete thread still I did and I don’t know how but I am feeling choked by just reading this I can imagine the pain medical staff and patients and their family going through,” wrote another user.