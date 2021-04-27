Covid-19: Pakistan cancels all exams till June 15

Education minister says this applies to matric, inter, university exams and O and A levels

Pakistan announced on Tuesday that all exams in the country, including school and university exams, will be cancelled until June 15 due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This includes Cambridge O and A level exams in the country, said Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood at a Press conference. He said the decision is taken after considering the health concerns of students and parents. The situation will be reviewed in June and decision on the examinations will be taken accordingly.

In a series of tweets after the Press conference, the minister said: “Cambridge exams will be postponed till Oct/Nov for all grades. Only exception for those in A2 who have a compulsion to take exam now.

“University admissions in Pakistan will be aligned for class 12 and A2 who will be taking exams in Oct/Nov. This is to ensure no one loses a year. For A2 who have some compulsion to take exams now, every attempt will be made to provide safe venues.” The minister added that only 50 students will be permitted at one centre to ensure the safety of students and strict precautionary measures will be followed at the centres.