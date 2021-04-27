- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Pakistan cancels all exams till June 15
Education minister says this applies to matric, inter, university exams and O and A levels
Pakistan announced on Tuesday that all exams in the country, including school and university exams, will be cancelled until June 15 due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.
This includes Cambridge O and A level exams in the country, said Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood at a Press conference. He said the decision is taken after considering the health concerns of students and parents. The situation will be reviewed in June and decision on the examinations will be taken accordingly.
In a series of tweets after the Press conference, the minister said: “Cambridge exams will be postponed till Oct/Nov for all grades. Only exception for those in A2 who have a compulsion to take exam now.
“University admissions in Pakistan will be aligned for class 12 and A2 who will be taking exams in Oct/Nov. This is to ensure no one loses a year. For A2 who have some compulsion to take exams now, every attempt will be made to provide safe venues.” The minister added that only 50 students will be permitted at one centre to ensure the safety of students and strict precautionary measures will be followed at the centres.
University admissions in Pakistan will be aligned for class 12 and A2 who will be taking exams in Oct/Nov. This is to ensure no one loses a year. For A2 who have some compulsion to take exams now, every attempt will be made to provide safe venues. Not more than 50 students— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 27, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Expats in UAE worried of queues...
Residents who lost relatives in India to Covid say the country faces... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Iran fears South African, Indian...
On Saturday Iran barred travelers from India and neighbouring... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lanka Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas ...
The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: China to help Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri...
FM says China was willing to set up emergency supply reserves with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli